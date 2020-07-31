 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on July 31, 2020

Essential frontline workers are putting their health and safety on the line for us every day during this pandemic.

We have called them heroes, and hold them up as symbols of strength in this time of crisis.

But we have not given them the recognition that they deserve when it matters the most.

Too many of them have been left out of the government's temporary pandemic pay program.

 