Dear Members,



Many of you have been asking for applications for the Pandemic Relief Fund we announced last week.



We were working out the details and had hoped to have the applications out this week however last Friday, May 8, 2020 the HSA sent a notice to their members putting the PRF on hold pending the announcement by the Federal government regarding additional funding. It is problematic that, as the second largest union in the HSPBA, we were not consulted, nor informed about this announcement to HSA members.



We are working hard to provide fund details and application process within a week.



In Solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP