Published on April 30, 2024

Please be advised that Chrisely Enriquez has been duly acclaimed as shop steward.

Join us in wishing Chrisely well in their new position.

Your current stewards are:

  • Dana Hussey
  • Chrisely Enriquez

 
Shop stewards receive specialized training from your Union and are available to answer questions about your collective agreement. You have the right to choose the shop steward who represents you.
 
Exercise your rights and bring a steward!
 
In solidarity,
 
Megan Cawood
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP