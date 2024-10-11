We are pleased to announce that employees of Parkwood Manor have voted 88.9% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement.

The renewed collective agreement is now in effect as of today, October 11, 2024. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.

In solidarity,

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP