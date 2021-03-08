Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Parkwood Manor - Notice of worksite meeting - BCGEU

Parkwood Manor - Notice of worksite meeting - BCGEU

Published on March 08, 2021

We are holding a worksite membership via Zoom this Thursday night. All members are invited and encouraged to attend.

The purpose of the meeting is to share some good news about next steps in the bargaining process, talk about filling vacancies on the bargaining committee, and seek your input on bargaining priorities. Any members unable to attend because they are working at that time may reach out to a bargaining committee member for an update.

WHAT:              Worksite Membership Meeting for Parkwood Manor
WHEN:              Thursday, March 11, 2021
                         7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
HOW:                Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference
                         Videoconference (by computer): Join Zoom Meeting
                        Teleconference (by phone): Call 778-907-2071
                        Meeting ID: 981 1260 9660
                        Passcode: 243090

We look forward to meeting with you on Thursday night.

In solidarity,

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP