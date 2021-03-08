Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Parkwood Manor - Notice of worksite meeting - BCGEU
Parkwood Manor - Notice of worksite meeting - BCGEU
Published on March 08, 2021
We are holding a worksite membership via Zoom this Thursday night. All members are invited and encouraged to attend.
The purpose of the meeting is to share some good news about next steps in the bargaining process, talk about filling vacancies on the bargaining committee, and seek your input on bargaining priorities. Any members unable to attend because they are working at that time may reach out to a bargaining committee member for an update.
WHAT: Worksite Membership Meeting for Parkwood Manor WHEN: Thursday, March 11, 2021 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. HOW: Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference Videoconference (by computer): Join Zoom Meeting Teleconference (by phone): Call 778-907-2071 Meeting ID: 981 1260 9660 Passcode: 243090
We look forward to meeting with you on Thursday night.