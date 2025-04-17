Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on April 17, 2025

The 2023-2026 Parkwood Manor collective agreement is now available on the BCGEU collective agreements website. Hard copies will be provided for distribution at the worksite once they have been printed. Questions about the content of your collective agreement may be directed to a worksite steward.
 
In solidarity,
 
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

