In a new video, Paul Finch, BCGEU President and Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee, gives an update on bargaining, and answers some commonly asked questions from members like you.

One question that many members have raised why we have taken a pause in contract negotiations. Paul outlines the many reasons for which there has been a break, such as the need to consult with members and poll the public, and the volatile nature of the current political and economic landscape.

Paul also reviews some of the key proposals that have been tabled so far during bargaining, including telework and how telework is used, the elimination the Public Service Job Evaluation Plan (PSJEP), and the Rapid Grievance Tribunal.

In the video, Paul reminds members to check out our union's detailed analysis of the B.C. budget and the potential impacts it may have on bargaining.

As mentioned in last week's bulletin, your bargaining committee will be meeting with the employer on April 22-25 in Vancouver and again on April 28-30 in Victoria. Once bargaining resumes, we have more critical work to do on important procedural and non-monetary provision proposals before we tackle the monetary proposals.

P.S.

As you may know, our current collective agreement is set to expire next Monday, March 31st. We want to reassure you that the terms of our agreement will stay in effect until a new one is negotiated and ratified. So as of April 1st, it will be business as usual for you and your coworkers.

This is outlined in Article 37.5 of the collective agreement: "Both parties shall adhere fully to the terms of this agreement during the period of bona fide collective bargaining." It should also be noted that we will be bargaining for any wage lift to be retroactive to April 1st 2025.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair Maria Bennett, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President

Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member

Benefits and secretary to the PSBC

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP