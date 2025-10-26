PEA Reaches Return to Work Agreement – All BCGEU Picket Lines Standing Down

We're pleased to share that the Professional Employees Association (PEA) has reached a return to work agreement with the provincial government.

With this development, all BCGEU picket lines will now come down across the province. Zone and picket captains have been provided with instructions to ensure an orderly and coordinated stand down of remaining lines.

This marks the conclusion of an extraordinary period of solidarity and action by public service workers in British Columbia. Throughout this historic job action, BCGEU and PEA members stood shoulder to shoulder, showing the collective strength of our unions and the broader labour movement.

As you return tomorrow, the Employer has agreed to honour existing flexible work schedules. Starting tomorrow, please return to your pre-job action schedule, including earned days off.

In the coming days, the BCGEU will provide more information to help members understand the terms of the tentative agreement and prepare for the ratification vote. Please watch your email and the BCGEU website for updates.

Your commitment, unity, and determination have made a real difference, not only in achieving fair agreements, but in demonstrating that when workers stand together, we can move governments and win meaningful change. Thank you again for your extraordinary efforts throughout this historic job action.

In solidarity,

BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP