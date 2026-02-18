Pension plan information for members (BCTBPP)

Dear Member,

Your employer's decision to change your pension plan has raised questions and concerns. While we believe the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan (BCTBPP) is a strong plan, we also believe your collective agreement gives you the right to choose your plan if you were hired prior to May 15, 2022.

As you know, we are fighting for this right to be upheld through the grievance process, and we will share an update on that status soon. In the meantime, we want to make sure you have clear information about the BCTBPP.

About the BCTBPP

The BC Target Benefit Pension Plan is a regulated, professionally managed, pooled pension plan designed to provide secure, stable, lifetime retirement income. This is different from a defined contribution plan where you bear the investment risk on your own with unpredictable retirement income.

Because contributions are pooled and invested collectively, the plan:

Pays a monthly pension for life, including survivor benefits where applicable.

Has the potential to provide inflation protection through Consumer Price Index (CPI) indexing, which helps to smooth out the impact of market ups and downs over time and provide greater retirement security.

Delivers strong, long-term investment returns through professional management and lower fees.

Offers legal protections, including protection in bankruptcy.

How contributions grow in the plan

The BCTBPP is funded through regular contributions from both you and your employer. Your targeted retirement income is calculated based on the total remitted contributions, via a formula set by the plan.

You are able to make voluntary contributions (not matched by the employer) to the plan, which will convert to a monthly pension at retirement.

The plan currently provides full inflation protection for pensions through 100% CPI indexation. That means that, for example, if inflation rises by 4%, your pension amount for the next year will increase by 4% as well.

How to learn more

Click on the links below to read the details of the BCTBPP plan:

An online portal for the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan, where you'll be able to calculate your estimated pension and access other pension information, is currently in development. Our union is working with the plan's administrator to launch the portal this year.

If you have any questions regarding the BCTBPP, the plan's administrator, Convyta, will be happy to assist. Please contact the plan's administrator, Convyta, by email at [email protected], or call toll-free 1-844-676-2287 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday.

If you would like to attend an education session to learn more about the BCTBPP and ask questions, please respond to this email to indicate your interest. If you have questions about this pension plan, please contact the plan's representative at the BCGEU, Beverly Zheng, by email at [email protected] or by phone during regular business hours Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at 604-291-9611 ext. 9400.

We know this change to the pension plan has created uncertainty. Please know we're continuing to press the employer to respect your right to choose, and we'll provide an update as soon as there is movement in the grievance process. If you have questions in the meantime, we're here to help.

In solidarity,

Your Joint Labour Management (JLM) Committee

Mandy De Fields

Kelly Jeffs

Rosario Viray

Wendy Cummer



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP