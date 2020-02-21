B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
Published on February 21, 2020

We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer. There is one (1) position available. If there is more than one nomination submitted an election will be conducted.

Deadline for the return of nominations is Monday, March 23 at 5:00 pm. Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following options:

  • In person at the Lower Mainland Area Office (address listed below)
  • By facsimile (604) 215-1410
  • By email to Area03@bcgeu.ca
  • By mail:
    c/o Paula Dribnenki
    BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
    130-2920 Virtual Way
    Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Any questions about the nominations or election of the committee may be directed to the undersigned.

 

In solidarity

Paula Dribnenki
BCGEU Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 

