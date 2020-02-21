We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer. There is one (1) position available. If there is more than one nomination submitted an election will be conducted.
Deadline for the return of nominations is Monday, March 23 at 5:00 pm. Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following options:
- In person at the Lower Mainland Area Office (address listed below)
- By facsimile (604) 215-1410
- By email to Area03@bcgeu.ca
- By mail:
c/o Paula Dribnenki
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
130-2920 Virtual Way
Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
Any questions about the nominations or election of the committee may be directed to the undersigned.
In solidarity
Paula Dribnenki
BCGEU Staff Representative
