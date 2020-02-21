We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer. There is one (1) position available. If there is more than one nomination submitted an election will be conducted.

Deadline for the return of nominations is Monday, March 23 at 5:00 pm . Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following options:

In person at the Lower Mainland Area Office (address listed below)

By facsimile (604) 215-1410

By email to Area03@bcgeu.ca

By mail:

c/o Paula Dribnenki

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Any questions about the nominations or election of the committee may be directed to the undersigned.

In solidarity

Paula Dribnenki

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP