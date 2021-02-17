Nominations are now open for one (1) steward position at your worksite.



What do stewards do?

Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They sign up new employees, provide information on BCGEU services and solve problems in the workplace. They conduct ratification votes and elections, and stewards keep members informed by distributing BCGEU information.



What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills, and want to help others. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training, and may take shorter classes in such topics as human rights, facing management, and communication.



You do not need any prior knowledge or experience. Your union will provide you with educational courses and you will have the support and guidance of a BCGEU Staff Representative.



If you are interested in being a steward, or know someone who would be a great steward, please fill out the attached nomination form and return it to my attention by fax 604-215-1410 or email to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021.



In solidarity



Larisa Mills

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP