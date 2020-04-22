 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. People's Law School Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on April 22, 2020

Kathryn McCart was acclaimed for the position of bargaining committee member for People's Law School. I want to thank Kathryn for stepping forward to represent you during this round of bargaining.

In solidarity

Paula Dribnenki
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



