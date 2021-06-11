Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 11, 2021

Urszula (Ula) Lipska was acclaimed for the position of bargaining committee member for People's Law School. I want to thank Ula for stepping forward to represent you during this round of bargaining.

In solidarity

Paula Dribnenki
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

