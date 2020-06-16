Thank you to everyone who signed the petition for forensic pay and came last week to support one another as we delivered the petition to management. It's great to see how our members are uniting!





You work diligently on the frontlines of a challenging work environment and should be compensated with forensic pay, just as our counterparts the nurses do. In fact, our role in implementing relational security requires our staff to have the most patient contact, making it especially critical that we get the pay that we deserve and that is appropriate for this work.



I want to thank you for sharing your personal experiences – I'm sure this information was difficult to talk about, but it's so important to have our voices heard and I know it made an impact. After listening to our presentation, management said that they understood our position but that they don't have the power to make this change. What this means is that we need to continue to make our voices heard in other ways.



So, as we move forward let's continue working and generating ideas together. We knew it wouldn't be easy, but I am confident if we continue supporting one another, we will see this through. Please stay in touch with your union representatives for updates and more ways to get involved.





Thank you and in solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry - BGS , CRMA

Local Chair 403 and Vice President-Health Services





UWU/MoveUP