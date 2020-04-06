PHO Social Services Sector COVID-19 new BCCDC guidelines



The BC Centre for Disease Control has released social service sector guidelines for preventing and controlling transmission of COVID-19 available here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/covid-19/covid-19-pho-guidance-social-service-providers.pdf



We are presently reviewing this directive but wanted to ensure you had the most up-to-date information from the BCCDC and the Ministry of Health.



If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please direct your inquiries to your union representative (your Joint Health and Safety Committee member or a steward). If you cannot reach one of these union representatives, please email ohs@bcgeu.ca.



For current information on COVID-19 for Community Social Services members, visit https://www.bcgeu.ca/covid_19_information_for_community_social_services_members. For general information from the BCGEU on COVID-19 please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid or email health@bcgeu.ca.



UWU/MoveUP