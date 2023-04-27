The Union is looking for 1 shop steward at BC Emergency Health Services – BC Ambulance (Logistics).



As this is an interim election, the successful candidates will serve for the remainder of the current term.



The deadline for nominations is 5:00 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023.



What do stewards do? Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.



What skills do I need to be a steward? Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.



Is there training for new stewards? Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.



How do I become a steward? Steward elections are informal. A union member from your workplace must nominate you using the attached Steward Nomination Form. If more than one nomination is received, an election will be held.



Who conducts elections? The current stewards will conduct the vote. Only union members can vote so make sure you have signed a card. Membership cards are available from stewards and the BCGEU area office.



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative



