Proposed Changes to Housekeeping Schedules at Red Fish



The Employer has proposed 2 new schedules for the Housekeeping Department at Red Fish Healing Centre under Article 14.13 of the Collective Agreement and is asking the Union to select which new schedule it likes better.



The Union would like to meet with members in the Housekeeping Department at Red Fish Healing Centre tomorrow August 15 from 2:00-2:30pm on Zoom to discuss the proposed change generally, review the 2 proposed schedules, and address any questions or concerns the membership may have about the change and next steps.



This is an opportunity for you to learn more about this upcoming schedule change and share any questions or concerns you may have with your Local 803 Executive and your staff representative. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.





· Date: August 15, 2024

· Time: 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM

· Location: Zoom



Members can access the Zoom meeting link information via an email that was sent to them.



In Solidarity,



Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson



Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP