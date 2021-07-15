After two difficult days in mediation with your employer, the bargaining committee has decided that we need to consult with members before we can agree to any settlement with your employer.



We heard from you before mediation that you wanted certainty on wages and money in lieu of retroactivity for your expired collective agreement. We are working on this with your employer, but they have been unwilling to come close to the Union's proposals.



We know that wage levelling will continue for the rest of the year. Because of this, we are taking the time to consult you to know what you need in order to ratify an agreement.



The employer has made it clear that they will not agree to your current wage levelled rates if wage levelling from the Government ends. We are looking at wage rates that would bring your collective agreement rates in line with other long-term care and assisted living facilities around the province, but we do not think we will achieve your current wage levelled rates should the Government end the wage top-up.



Your bargaining committee members and activists will be reaching out to try and talk to everyone about what other settlements in this industry look like and get your feedback.



Cerwydden: Laurie Johnson

Kathy Caldwell



Piccadilly: Ashley Fowlie

Jenni Hicks



We are looking forward to getting your feedback and moving forward in mediation with your employer.



In solidarity,



Laurie Johnson – Bargaining Committee Member, Cerwydden

Kathy Caldwell – Bargaining Committee Member, Cerwydden

Ashley Fowlie – Piccadilly

Jenni Hicks – Piccadilly

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations



