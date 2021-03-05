Your union is inviting members to submit an "expression of interest" to participate on the telework and workload pressures committees at BC Family Maintenance Agency.



During the last round of bargaining, your union representatives heard your concerns regarding increasing workload pressures and the need for collaborative telework policies. In response, your representatives negotiated language to create joint committees regarding these important issues so that members could provide consultation and recommendations to the employer.



The committees and their intended purposes are as follows:

Telework Committee – to consult on policies and procedures for telework and to provide employee input on their telework experiences.





Workload Pressures Committee – to review elements of workload and make recommendations on steps that could be taken to manage those elements, to ensure operational needs and positive outcomes for clients are achieved, while maintaining or improving employee satisfaction

Ideally, each committee will include member representatives from all components and worksites so that the needs and concerns of all BC FMA members are brought forward. Components are encouraged to self-select a representative from among themselves to sit on each committee.



If you are interested in participating, or would like to suggest someone to represent members' interests in your work area, please speak to your workplace steward or a member of your bargaining committee by March 19, 2021 .



If you need contact information for stewards or bargaining committee members, please phone your local area office:



Victoria Area Office: (250) 388-9948

Lower Mainland Area Office: (604) 215-1499

Kamloops Area Office: (250) 372-8223



In solidarity



Larisa Mills

BCGEU Staff Representative



