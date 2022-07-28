You may have heard that our fellow BCGEU members working in the public service are taking job action to pressure the B.C. government to offer a meaningful cost-of-living protection for their wages. Though negotiations for our next contract are still progressing, there is a possibility that we, BCGEU members working in the post-secondary sector, could be in the same position over the next few months.



Therefore, it's more important than ever to make sure that our union has up-to-date contact information for members at ALL post-secondary worksites.



The situation could change rapidly, and you could miss important updates if we don't have your personal email address, cell phone number and home mailing address.



Our updated BCGEU Member Portal makes it easy for you to review and update your contact information, and it will be an important resource during bargaining. Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and follow the steps.



Please print this poster and post on your BCGEU bulletin board at your worksite to remind members to update their contact information as soon as possible.



Once your contact information is up to date, please talk to your co-workers to make sure they update their personal email address, cell phone number and home mailing address in the Member Portal, too. It may be necessary for us to take collective action to put pressure on the employer and for that to succeed we'll need to be able to communicate with all members working in post-secondary.

Questions?



If you have any questions, please reply to this email or email [email protected].



In Solidarity,

Joanna Lord, Component 7 Vice President



Download Poster Here