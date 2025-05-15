Nominations are now open for 2 Local 803 Stewards at your worksite for members under the Community Health Agreement ("CBA") who work in Assisted Living and Adult Day Programs. These stewards will join our existing Local 403 stewards under the Facilities Health Agreement ("FBA").



This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.



If you want to nominate a co-worker or yourself to be a steward, please complete the nomination form here: Steward Nomination Form. The Union provides steward training and you will be supported in your new role!

Steward nominations close 5:00 pm, Friday May 30, 2025 .



In solidarity,



Jennifer Arnold, BCGEU Staff Representative

Florentina Kelly, BCGEU Local 803 Chairperson

Jeremy William, BCGEU Local 803 Second Vice Chair



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here





