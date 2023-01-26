In an unprecedented move, the public service bargaining committee has filed a policy grievance to address your ongoing delay in retroactive pay. As we informed you in last week's bulletin, we are committed to protecting your interests and enforcing your collective agreement, and that's why we've initiated the grievance process to address this issue.

The letter, sent to the Assistant Deputy Minister of your employer – B.C.'s Public Service Agency – states "It has now been more than three months since the 19th Main Public Service Agreement was ratified. Despite this significant passage of time, BCGEU members continue to await the retroactive pay increases under that renewed agreement. This delay is unacceptable. Public service workers have already withstood a global pandemic, labour dispute, and an ever‐increasing cost of living." Read the letter here.

Our union is seeking immediate payment, court-ordered interest on the outstanding amounts, and any other remedy required to make our members whole.



While we cannot guarantee an outcome, we are seeking interest-based damages as part of the resolution of the grievance. We will continue to update you on the progress of the grievance and our close monitoring of the new implementation timeline that government has agreed to.

Remember to visit the employer's BCGEU 19th Main Agreement FAQ web page for their most up-to-date information.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President and Committee Chair

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, First Vice President - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

DJ Pohl, First Vice President, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff

UWU/MoveUP