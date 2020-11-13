This week our union learned that your employer, Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GCGC), has agreed to the sale of the casinos to Apollo Global Management Inc., a large U.S. private equity firm. Our union is working quickly to learn more about the details of the proposed sale and at this time we are not aware of any impact this will have on staff once casinos reopen.



The sale requires shareholder approval and will be subject to court approval, as well as several federal government approvals. Due to these required government approvals, the transaction is not expected to be completed until after March of next year. In the meantime, our priority is you. The BCGEU is in a unique position as both your union and an investor in GCGC to not only ensure your rights are protected, but to bring the voices of workers to the table as a shareholder. This means we will attend the company's special meeting of shareholders in December where a vote will take place on the proposed sale, and the BCGEU will have a say.



Our union purchased shares in GCGC in 2019 as part of a larger strategy to build worker power beyond the bargaining table in the publicly-traded companies our members work for. At the end of the day our goal as a shareholder is to make sure companies are well-run and profitable so they can support their workers with good wages and working conditions. That means we will continue working towards this goal no matter who owns the company.



The impact of the pandemic has already been devastating to the casino industry and I know news of a sale may only add to your worries. However, I want to assure you that our union is watching this transaction very closely and will do everything in its power to protect you and your co-workers as it moves forward. As we learn more, we will keep you informed.



In solidarity,



Dave MacDonald, Component 17 VP









UWU/MoveUP