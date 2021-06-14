Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Pre-Bargaining Bulletin #1: Preparations Underway - Burquitlam Senior Housing (L.J. Christmas Manor) - BCGEU

Pre-Bargaining Bulletin #1: Preparations Underway - Burquitlam Senior Housing (L.J. Christmas Manor) - BCGEU

Published on June 14, 2021

Your bargaining committee has begun preparations for negotiations with the employer to renew the collective agreement. Committee pre-bargaining preparations so far have included:

  • training in the process, pitfalls and strategy of negotiations;
  • discussing the previous round of bargaining and outstanding issues;
  • reviewing the bargaining surveys you completed last year; and
  • analyzing roughly 80% of the entire collective agreement.

 Remaining committee pre-bargaining preparations include:

  • analyzing the remaining roughly 20% of the collective agreement;
  • reviewing the new bargaining surveys you submit; and
  • drafting written proposals to take to the bargaining table.

 Your bargaining committee has two daylong meetings scheduled within the next month and hopes to conclude pre-bargaining preparations by no later than mid-July. In the meantime, we will reach out to the employer to schedule bargaining dates for as soon as possible--ideally beginning in mid-July.
 
We will keep you informed throughout the process and will share updates as soon as there is anything to report, and in any event, will send you a bulletin at least once per month. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.
 
In solidarity,
 
Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member
Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP