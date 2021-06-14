Your bargaining committee has begun preparations for negotiations with the employer to renew the collective agreement. Committee pre-bargaining preparations so far have included:
- training in the process, pitfalls and strategy of negotiations;
- discussing the previous round of bargaining and outstanding issues;
- reviewing the bargaining surveys you completed last year; and
- analyzing roughly 80% of the entire collective agreement.
Remaining committee pre-bargaining preparations include:
- analyzing the remaining roughly 20% of the collective agreement;
- reviewing the new bargaining surveys you submit; and
- drafting written proposals to take to the bargaining table.
Your bargaining committee has two daylong meetings scheduled within the next month and hopes to conclude pre-bargaining preparations by no later than mid-July. In the meantime, we will reach out to the employer to schedule bargaining dates for as soon as possible--ideally beginning in mid-July.
We will keep you informed throughout the process and will share updates as soon as there is anything to report, and in any event, will send you a bulletin at least once per month. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member
Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
