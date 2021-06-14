Your bargaining committee has begun preparations for negotiations with the employer to renew the collective agreement. Committee pre-bargaining preparations so far have included:

training in the process, pitfalls and strategy of negotiations;

discussing the previous round of bargaining and outstanding issues;

reviewing the bargaining surveys you completed last year; and

analyzing roughly 80% of the entire collective agreement.

Remaining committee pre-bargaining preparations include:

analyzing the remaining roughly 20% of the collective agreement;

reviewing the new bargaining surveys you submit; and

drafting written proposals to take to the bargaining table.

Your bargaining committee has two daylong meetings scheduled within the next month and hopes to conclude pre-bargaining preparations by no later than mid-July. In the meantime, we will reach out to the employer to schedule bargaining dates for as soon as possible--ideally beginning in mid-July.



We will keep you informed throughout the process and will share updates as soon as there is anything to report, and in any event, will send you a bulletin at least once per month. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member

Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP