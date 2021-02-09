Your bargaining committee has begun preparations for negotiations with your employer to renew the collective agreement. Committee pre-bargaining preparations so far have included:

training in the process, pitfalls and strategy of negotiations;

developing plans to keep you engaged and informed throughout the process; and

begin carefully reviewing the entire collective agreement from cover to cover.

Remaining committee pre-bargaining preparations include:

continuing reviewing the collective agreement;

meeting with your BCGEU Component 4 vice-president and other elected leaders and staff to help coordinate engagement with you;

learning from one of the Union's pension specialists about the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan;

carefully reviewing all survey feedback from members on bargaining priorities; and

draft written proposals to potentially take to the bargaining table.

We will also be reviewing and responding to a letter from your employer proposing a short-term extension to the current contract. We hope to finish pre-bargaining preparations by the end of March.



Your bargaining committee will keep you updated throughout the pre-bargaining and bargaining periods. You can expect to receive a bulletin from us whenever there's anything to report, and in any event, at least once per month. If you or a co-worker are not receiving these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. We will soon start reaching out to members to collect email addresses and other contact information. Alternately, you could connect with a member of your bargaining committee or a worksite steward and have them pass your contact information to the BCGEU. If you don't know who your worksite stewards are or how to reach them, you could contact your BCGEU area office for assistance.



Thanks for your patience, support and solidarity throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns about this bulletin or the bargaining process generally, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP