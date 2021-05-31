Your bargaining committees for Parkwood Manor and Sunwood are continuing preparations for negotiations with your employers for your first collective agreements.



Your bargaining committees have held two daylong meetings so far--one today and one last week. Work to date has included:

training in the process, pitfalls and strategy of negotiations;

reviewing all survey feedback from members on bargaining priorities;

reviewing the consent order from the Labour Relations Board, and accompanying settlement agreement between the parties, that resolved the BCGEU's application to request a common employer designation; and

beginning a clause by clause review of the existing collective agreement with HCN-Revera Lessee (The Dorchester).

Remaining committee prep work includes:

completing the clause by clause review of the BCGEU collective agreement with HCN-Revera Lessee (The Dorchester);

developing plans to keep you engaged and informed throughout the process;

learning from one of the Union's pension specialists about the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan; and

drafting written proposals to take to the bargaining table.

We hope to conclude our pre-bargaining prep over two days of committee meetings in mid-June. We will soon reach out to your employers to schedule bargaining dates and will let you know when dates are confirmed.



As we've stated before, your bargaining committees will keep you updated throughout the pre-bargaining and bargaining periods. You can expect to receive a bulletin from us whenever there's anything to report, and in any event, at least once per month. If you or a co-worker are not receiving these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please connect with a member of your worksite bargaining committee and have them pass your contact information to the BCGEU.



Thanks for your patience, support and solidarity throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns about this bulletin or the bargaining process generally, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Paula Holm, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Sehi Jung, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Sheila Diebel, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)



Download PDF of notice here.





