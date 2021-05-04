Update



Your bargaining committee is nearly prepared for negotiations with the employer to renew the collective agreement. In its most recent meetings, your committee:

completed its careful, clause by clause review of the entire collective agreement;

reviewed all survey feedback on your bargaining priorities, including your responses to the mini-survey on extended health and welfare benefits;

began formulating ideas for bargaining proposals; and

met with a staff representative from the Organizing Department to plan for more communication among bargaining committee members, stewards and members at all worksites.

Thank you for your thoughtful input via the surveys. Members' bargaining priorities are highly aligned. We look forward to heading into negotiations knowing that we are unified in our contract demands.



On that note, we have responded to the employer's letter proposing a short-term extension to the current contract. We have declined the employer's proposal to rollover the current agreement, and have indicated that we wish to begin negotiations this spring. Despite this, the terms of the current collective agreement are still in full effect, and will remain in effect while negotiations are underway.



Next Steps



Remaining committee pre-bargaining preparations include:

reviewing information relevant to bargaining disclosed to us by the employer; and

drafting written proposals to take to the bargaining table.

Your bargaining committee is scheduled to meet next on May 27 and 28, and again on June 3 and 4, to finish its pre-bargaining preparations. We will keep you informed as our work progresses.



Thanks again for your patience, support and solidarity throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns about this bulletin or the bargaining process generally, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee. If you do not know how to contact your bargaining committee members, please speak with a steward at your worksite, or a BCGEU local chair or area office staff representative if your worksite does not have a steward.



In solidarity,



Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP