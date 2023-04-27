Your bargaining committee for the Revera independent living common table met with the staff negotiator on November 8 and 9, 2023, to prepare for bargaining. We covered training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, reviewed your bargaining survey priorities, reviewed your entire collective agreements, and began preparing proposals for the negotiating table. We will meet again on November 27th to review and finalize our proposals. We are still waiting to hear whether the employer is available to start bargaining in December.



Some members have asked bargaining committee members why the three Revera independent living sites are negotiating together at a common table. In January 2021, the BCGEU applied to the Labour Relations Board (LRB) to have various HCN-Revera Lessee (Revera) sites represented by the Union declared as one employer also known as a "common employer", because those sites are all under the control and direction of Revera. Three of the sites the Union wanted declared one employer are The Dorchester, Parkwood Manor, and Sunwood. In March 2021, the BCGEU and Revera reached an agreement on the Union's common employer application, and in May 2021, the LRB issued a Consent Order formalizing that agreement. The Consent Order stipulates that bargaining for the renewal of the collective agreements for The Dorchester, Parkwood Manor, and Sunwood must take place at the same (or common) table. The Consent Order positions the union and its members to address many of the issues that have plagued the Revera independent living residences together at a common table. Despite bargaining together, the three bargaining units remain separate, though the Consent Order leaves either party the option of applying to the LRB for a single consolidated bargaining unit in the future.



If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Holley Gabara, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Cherie Wright, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP