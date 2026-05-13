President's Video Update: Building a Stronger, More Democratic Union







In a new video update, BCGEU President Paul Finch reflected on some of the key changes underway across our union, in addition to the progress made since last fall's historic public service strike. Watch the video here.

Many members have requested more regular updates from elected leadership, and these video messages are intended to provide timely, relevant information about the work happening across our union.

Here are some of the topics that Paul touches on in the video:

Strengthening democracy and accountability

Since our last convention in 2024, we have been engaged in a major transformation project focused on setting priorities and strengthening the organization for the years ahead. One of the main goals has been restoring and enhancing the democracy of the union.

One way in which this has been achieved was the introduction of reforms to how bargaining committees and elected bodies operate. In addition, we have implemented a formal management structure for the first time in the organization's history. These changes are intended to strengthen accountability within the union and ensure that decisions made by elected leaders are effectively carried out through clear processes and procedures.

Bargaining gains across the union

Last year, members faced the challenges of a difficult round of sectoral bargaining. Public service members led the strike action that ultimately resulted in gains not only for the public service, but for also for other bargaining units. In total, approximately 70 per cent of BCGEU membership benefitted.

While the public service bargaining round received significant attention, it is important to remember that the BCGEU represents workers across many sectors throughout the province. Ensuring that all bargaining units are treated with equal respect and attention remains a key priority for our union.

Modernizing systems and member services

Our union continues to improve day-to-day services for members by modernizing systems and processes. Some of these initiatives include improving the accuracy of membership lists, introducing more standardized training and developing a new mobile membership app.

Member Portal

As part of ongoing efforts to improve communication and member engagement, please ensure that you are signed up for the Member Portal. The portal plays an important role in helping members stay informed and connected with their union.

Growing together across the province

Paul concluded by recognizing a significant milestone for our union: BCGEU membership has now surpassed 100,000 members across the province!

It is critical for our union to reflect the broad range of members it represents and to ensure every sector and bargaining unit receives the support and attention it deserves.

"We are incredibly lucky to have that diversity. We need to continue to make sure that this is a union for the entirety of the province."





UWU/MoveUP