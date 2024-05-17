We are pleased to announce that your Union has confirmed that the terms of settlement for the Overtime Pay Grievance have been finalized. In accordance with the settlement negotiated by BCGEU, all impacted members received a lump sum payment on April 5, 2024 representing the difference in overtime actually paid and what each member should have received had they been paid overtime rates at double their regular wage rate when they worked in excess of 12 hours in a day from April 1, 2022 and September 14, 2022.



We want to thank the members who brought this issue to the attention of the Union.



In solidarity,



Katie Gravestock

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP