Nominations for Steward positions are hereby opened for 3 days.



Nominations will be open on Monday, April 14, 2025 , and will close at midnight on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.



Please find attached a Steward Nomination Form (copy if necessary). Please post on your Union bulletin board.



Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same on this form.



At the end of the nomination period, please send a copy of this form to the area office:



Diane L. Wood Union Centre

Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU

500 Quebec Street, Prince George BC V2L 0C6

Facsimile: (250)-562-9012 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257

Email: [email protected]



If an election is necessary, information on voting will be available at this workplace and sent to members by email.



In Solidarity,



Celina Taylor

Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the steward nomination form

