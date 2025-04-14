Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on April 14, 2025

Nominations for Steward positions are hereby opened for 3 days.
 
Nominations will be open on Monday, April 14, 2025, and will close at midnight on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

 
Please find attached a Steward Nomination Form (copy if necessary).  Please post on your Union bulletin board.
 
Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same on this form.
 
At the end of the nomination period, please send a copy of this form to the area office:
 

Diane L. Wood Union Centre
Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU
500 Quebec Street, Prince George BC   V2L 0C6
Facsimile: (250)-562-9012 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257
Email: [email protected]

 
If an election is necessary, information on voting will be available at this workplace and sent to members by email.
 
In Solidarity,
 
Celina Taylor
Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice

Download a PDF of the steward nomination form

 

