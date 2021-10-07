Due to two resignations from the bargaining committee, nominations are now open to fill:

Bargaining Committee Member – 1 seat – Cerwydden Seniors Community

Bargaining Committee Member – 1 seat – Piccadilly Seniors Community

This position will be elected through online voting, so please make sure your Union has your up-to-date email address by logging into your Member Portal here.

Nomination forms for bargaining committee "Member" are attached. Each nominee may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½ x 11 sheet, black and white) to be distributed via email with the ballot. This information must be received with your nomination form by close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.

No previous experience in negotiations is required to be a member of the Bargaining Committee, but you must have a signed membership application card on file with the Union in order to run or vote in an election. As a Bargaining Committee Member, you will be expected to:

attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining;

assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite;

attend collective bargaining sessions with the employer;

take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the staff representative at the conclusion of bargaining;

provide feedback and information to the staff representative during the bargaining process;

participate in discussions related to the employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals;

assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining;

Leave of absence is provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

In the event there are more nominations received than positions available a vote will be held. Log in to your account in the BCGEU Member Portal here to make sure your email address is correct.

Nominations must be received by fax to (604) 294-5092 or by scanning/sending the pic to [email protected] no later than Thursday Oct. 14 at 5:00pm .

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

