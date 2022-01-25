PROCUREMENT ASSISTANT

EXTERNAL POSTING

January 28, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a Purchasing Assistant to work with the union's Procurement Officer. The successful candidate will have strong administrative skills (including Excel and Word), knowledge of procurement processes and procedures and an ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment. This position will provide the right candidate with an opportunity to learn and gain valuable procurement skills.

This position is a MoveUP Bargaining unit position and reports to the Procurement Officer

Effective date: As soon as possible.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under the direction of the Procurement Officer, the successful applicant will:

process and/or prepare a variety of documents, including project and purchasing reports, contracts, forms and general correspondence;

research/source products and services;

formulate procurement activities and determine specifications, service and delivery requirements;

summarize and present procurement findings to the Procurement Officer;

contact vendors, elected officers and senior staff to set up meetings and/or site visits;

maintain a filing system;

develop and maintain systems to monitor service provider documents and procurement Q&As;

assist in the review and development of policies and procedures for the BCGEU regarding procurement of equipment, supplies, services and other goods as required by the union;

assist in ensuring that procurement activities are in compliance with BCGEU policies, procedures and financial policies;

assist in planning, scheduling and coordinating major procurement activities;

other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have:

3 years' administrative support experience;

a minimum of 2 years' experience in purchasing and/or procurement;

a Purchasing Certificate is preferred;

demonstrated knowledge of purchasing and competitive bid processes;

demonstrated understanding of purchasing policies and procedures;

excellent Microsoft Word, Excel and Adobe skills;

excellent organizational, time management, communication and interpersonal skills;

Applicants must have the ability to deal with all levels of elected officers and staff within the union and with outside contacts professionally, tactfully and with diplomacy;

ability to exercise discretion and maintain confidentiality.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Hourly: $33.33 - $35.88

Annual: $58,860.78 - $63,364.08

Regular, full-time position. Four-day workweek. Paid vacation (3 weeks), 4% vacation bonus (paid out or banked as extra time off), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, February 9, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]