PROCUREMENT OFFICER/SPECIALIST

(FACILITIES DEPARTMENT)

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

May 10, 2021

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) requires a highly motivated, results oriented individual to fill the position of procurement officer/specialist. Effective date to be determined. This position will report to the Coordinator of Facilities.

DUTIES:

The procurement officer/specialist is a new position within the BCGEU and will:

Review and develop policies and procedures for the BCGEU regarding procurement of equipment, supplies, services and other goods as required by the union;

Plan, schedule and coordinate major procurement activities;

Oversee the procurement of equipment, supplies, services and other goods required by the various departments of the BCGEU;

Coordinate negotiations and mediate contract disputes with suppliers;

Provide guidance and consultation to departments in relation to major purchases to establish project objectives, formulate procurement activities and determine specifications, service and delivery requirements;

Prepare, solicit and analyze quotations, tenders and requests for proposals;

Review and make recommendations about the execution of contracts and purchase orders;

Prepare normal form contracts and review existing and new contracts/requests for service;

Organize and facilitate evaluation committees for various requests for proposals projects;

Ensure that procurement activities are in compliance with BCGEU policies, procedures and Financial policies;

Research and analyze statistics and trends to develop effective procurement strategies processes.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Completion of CSCMP or CPPB designation (or equivalent combination of skills and experience);

A minimum of 5 years of relevant buying experience in a progressive purchasing environment;

Public sector experience or equivalent private sector experience in the calling of bids or negotiations and protocols obtaining approvals to award contract;

An advanced understanding of Competitive Bidding Laws;

An understanding of legislation governing public purchasing;

Sound knowledge of advanced purchasing and business management concepts, including tendering, negotiations, contract administration and project management;

Strong organizational, analytical, problem solving, organizational, time management and verbal and written communication skills, with formal report writing ability and data analysis;

Familiarity with the labour movement and unions is a strong asset.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel may be required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP