Progress at the table—next dates Feb 17–20
The CBA Bargaining Committee met again with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) from February 2-6. During this week, we came close to completing the non-monetary portion of negotiations. There are a few outstanding items to address, including improvements to the occupational health and safety language, clarification on scheduling, and improvements to the overtime language.
We continue to make sufficient progress, and we have one additional week of negotiations scheduled for February 17–20. Our plan for that week is to conclude the non-monetary items and begin bargaining the monetary issues.
Your continued support is what keeps us moving forward at the table. Stay engaged, stay connected, and watch for an update after the next week of negotiations. You can also click here to read more about your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee
Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services
Charmaine Fines, Local 802
David Fox, Local 801
Florentina Kelly, Local 803
Shelley Einarson, Local 804
Melanie Mason, Local 809
Jeremy Williams, Local 803
Kate Banky, Local 301
Kate Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs