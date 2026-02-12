Progress at the table—next dates Feb 17–20



The CBA Bargaining Committee met again with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) from February 2-6. During this week, we came close to completing the non-monetary portion of negotiations. There are a few outstanding items to address, including improvements to the occupational health and safety language, clarification on scheduling, and improvements to the overtime language.

We continue to make sufficient progress, and we have one additional week of negotiations scheduled for February 17–20. Our plan for that week is to conclude the non-monetary items and begin bargaining the monetary issues.

Your continued support is what keeps us moving forward at the table. Stay engaged, stay connected, and watch for an update after the next week of negotiations. You can also click here to read more about your bargaining committee .

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Kate Banky, Local 301

Kate Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative





