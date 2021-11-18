PROJECT MANAGER

ADMINISTRATIVE REPRESENTATIVE

ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL POSTING

November 26, 2021

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a project manager to work in the Administration Department, effective date to be determined. In this role, you will be working with senior management to manage a large records management system implementation as well as other smaller projects as required.

DUTIES:

As a part of the Administration team, directly manage and be responsible for the overall success of a large complex implementation project with many stakeholders, as well as other smaller projects as required.

Conduct project management activities and produce project management artifacts and deliverables as per the agreed to methodology;

Manage the work to be delivered by ensuring that vendor and internal resources are made available and that the work is developed and is fully operational within previously agreed time, cost and performance parameters;

Determine the composition, roles and responsibilities, budgetary requirements and terms of reference for the work to be delivered;

Develop and maintain project work breakdown structures (WBS) and schedules, identifying project scheduling and dependency issues;

Coordinate integration/customization activities involving data integration and/or common components with vendor SMEs;

Coordinate infrastructure setup activities with vendor SMEs;

Report progress of the Work to be delivered on an ongoing basis using a project dashboard tracking overall scope, cost, schedule and risk statuses of ongoing projects, Post Project Reviews.

QUALIFICATIONS:

8+ years hands on experience as a project manager on both technical and non-technical projects, working on all phases of the project management lifecycle.

Knowledge of project management tools & techniques.

Strong experience with organization change management.

2+ years of Agile experience.

Excellent communication skills, written and verbal, including strong presentation skills.

Experience managing stakeholder groups and balancing diplomacy and tact with assertiveness.

PMP or CAPM designation an asset.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel may be required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, December 6, 2021 .

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP