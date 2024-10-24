Our committee met with the employer for one day of negotiations on October 18th, and we've scheduled another single day of bargaining for October 30th.



Progress has slowed on closing the final gaps between our respective proposals. However, we are hopeful that ProTrans will come to the table on the 30th with improved funding so we can confidently bring something back to the membership as we near the end of negotiations.



In solidarity,



Your ProTrans Bargaining Committee,



Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Tarvinder Gidda, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Doiron, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



If you know of a co-worker that's not receiving email updates, please ask them to visit my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account and update their contact information.





