Our committee has now concluded our June bargaining dates with ProTrans which took place June 2-5 and between June 10-13. We have made significant progress on our non-monetary proposals which are now close to being settled.



We have now also exchanged monetary proposals. The employer will review these in the coming weeks as we get set to return to the table July 3-4, 8-9 and 17-18. Discussions have been proceeding well so far and we expect further meaningful engagement around the monetary proposals we have put forward.



Stay tuned for updates following the July 18 bargaining date and thank you for your ongoing support.



In solidarity,



Your ProTrans Bargaining Committee,

Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Tarvinder Gidda, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Doiron, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



