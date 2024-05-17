Yesterday we concluded two weeks of bargaining with ProTrans. We've made some good headway on non-monetary proposals.



We will return to the bargaining table for another two weeks starting June 2, 2024, when we plan to transition from non-monetary to monetary discussions. We look forward to sharing updates from those negotiations in mid-June.



If you know of a co-worker that's not receiving email updates, please ask them to visit my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account and update their contact information.



Your Bargaining Committee,

Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Tarvinder Gidda, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Doiron, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP