The nomination period is now complete, and the following members had their names submitted for the steward position:



Mark Small

Andrew Schuck

As there are two members who were nominated, the union will need to hold an election for the position.



The union will be sending out an FYI shortly to all members advising them of when the election will occur and how long the election will be open for.



In the meantime, please ensure your contact information is up to date with the union so that you receive the electronic email ballot and other union updates. You can update your personal information by logging into your BCGEU account and updating your email contact information OR you can contact the Local Area office by phone at 604-215-1499 or by email to my support at [email protected].



In solidarity,



Waheed Taiwo

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





