The Steward Election has ended. Mark Small has been acclaimed as a Shop Steward at Protrans BC Operations Ltd.
Congratulations to Mark!
The updated list of BCGEU Stewards at Protrans is:
• Nick Lee
• David Barton
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact one of the Shop Stewards listed above.
In solidarity,
Waheed Taiwo
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
