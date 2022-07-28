Click here to find info on COVID-19

Protrans BC Operations Ltd - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 26, 2022

The Steward Election has ended. Mark Small has been acclaimed as a Shop Steward at Protrans BC Operations Ltd. 

Congratulations to Mark!

The updated list of BCGEU Stewards at Protrans is:

•             Nick Lee
•             Shant Khachadur
•             Jarrett Kustra
•             Lana Vincent
•             Kate Coinner
•             Tarvinder Gidda
•             Stephen Rayson
 

•             David Barton
•             Andrea Sherman
•             Cindy Kwan
•             Paul La Rosa
•             Kirsten Campbell
•             Mark Small
 



If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact one of the Shop Stewards listed above.

In solidarity,

Waheed Taiwo
Staff Representative

