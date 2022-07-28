The Steward Election has ended. Mark Small has been acclaimed as a Shop Steward at Protrans BC Operations Ltd.



Congratulations to Mark!



The updated list of BCGEU Stewards at Protrans is:

• Nick Lee

• Shant Khachadur

• Jarrett Kustra

• Lana Vincent

• Kate Coinner

• Tarvinder Gidda

• Stephen Rayson

• David Barton

• Andrea Sherman

• Cindy Kwan

• Paul La Rosa

• Kirsten Campbell

• Mark Small







If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact one of the Shop Stewards listed above.



In solidarity,



Waheed Taiwo

Staff Representative



