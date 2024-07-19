Our committee has now concluded six bargaining dates with ProTrans which took place over the last three weeks. During this time, we continued working through our monetary proposals and while things are moving slowly, we're getting a lot done through many constructive discussions with the employer.

Our next bargaining dates are on August 27, 28 and 29. As we break for the next several weeks, we are pleased with what we've achieved so far, and we're hopeful to see continued progress when talks resume. Further dates will also be scheduled for September.

In the meantime, thank you for your ongoing support – and thanks to those who were able to make it out to our June 25 BBQ as well – it was great to see you.

In solidarity,

Your ProTrans Bargaining Committee,



Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Tarvinder Gidda, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Doiron, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations

