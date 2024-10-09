Last week our committee met again for four critical days of negotiations. The focus was again on benefits, and we continued to make progress on closing the gap between our respective proposals.

We next meet with the employer on October 18th. We also have dates scheduled for the week of November 11th and may add additional dates as needed.

ProTrans continues to negotiate in good faith with our committee, and we look forward to updating you again after the 18th.

In solidarity,

Your ProTrans Bargaining Committee,

Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Tarvinder Gidda, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Doiron, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations





