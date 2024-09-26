Dear Member,

Our committee was back at the table with ProTrans BC September 16-18, 2024. Much of last week's focus was on benefits, and while the pace of negotiations is much slower as we are in the latter stages of bargaining, we continued to progress.

We meet again next week for four critical days, October 1 – 4. As a result of last week's intense negotiations, the employer has communicated that they intend to bring an improved benefits offer to the table. We are hopeful that this offer will close the gap between our respective proposals.

We continue to seek a fair agreement that we can recommend to the membership. While we are closer to that goal, we are not there yet.

We will update you when there is more to report.

In solidarity,

Your ProTrans Bargaining Committee,

Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Tarvinder Gidda, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Doiron, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations

If you know of a co-worker that's not receiving email updates, please ask them to visit my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account and update their contact information.





