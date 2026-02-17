Provincial Budget 2026 /27 – What's in Store

Dear BCGEU member,

The B.C. government tabled its annual budget today. A team of BCGEU staff and I attended the budget lockup to analyze its contents and advocate for our union's key priorities.

Faced with a mounting structural deficit, government has tabled what they are calling a "stabilizing" budget. While this budget does not dramatically reduce public services, it effectively cuts spending in important areas. As a result, we are left with cuts to public services at a time when they are most needed.

Government has indicated they will cut jobs in the public sector and we have been clear that these cuts must not come from core, front-line workers and instead should address the increase in non-unionized management staff. We know that layoffs through attrition have already negatively impacted frontline services and we continue to advocate reversing this trend.

We are glad to see a recommitment to universality in childcare. But universality without access is meaningless to those working families who cannot get affordable quality childcare spaces. We are also not seeing commitments to compensation for the early childhood educators who make this system work. There is also a concerning $1.4 billion deferral of housing investments that will further impact affordability.

To put the government's numbers into context: We need to responsibly address the mounting deficit, but this is not a financial crisis. Government spending has been relatively consistent and B.C.'s debt-to-GDP ratio is already among the lowest in the country. Our province already has a lean public service that cannot absorb any cuts to core services.

So what should change?

It is encouraging to see that revenue generation is on the table because it is clear that government has a revenue problem. But government also has a governance problem. We need to ensure that investments in core infrastructure are done right – that means building with procurement strategies that get the best value for all people in B.C.

Inefficient procurement processes and tax breaks for resource extraction corporations line the pockets of a few wealthy shareholders but shortchange residents of B.C. of their fair share of our province's wealth. This wastefulness must end and the province should align infrastructure development with the people who depend on it.

We are calling on government to implement a robust economic development and workforce plan to thoroughly reevaluate its procurement and royalty revenue process in order to maximize the public good that comes from investments. Because those revenues belong to all residents of B.C.

We know that B.C.'s true economic power lies not only in our vast natural wealth, but in the expertise and dedication of our workers. As we have argued in the past, the profits of our natural and human resources should benefit the many, not the few. The revenue from resources that belong to all of us should be reinvested in our communities to solve the problems we face because the only path to progress is with robust and well-funded public services.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, President

BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP