The Committee is looking for two (2) members to join Social Workers and represent Administrative workers on the joint Labour Management Committee at PCS.

Representatives at the Labour-Management Committee should be team players who want to make things better for everyone. They talk to workers and workers talk to them. They know what's going on and – very important – want to solve problems . They should be knowledgeable and confident enough to speak to the Employer on the administrative worker's behalf. The Labour Management Committee meets at least once every two months and employees do not suffer any loss of basic pay for time spent on this committee.

Please submit your Expression of Interest, Attention: Anne Dodington, by 5:00 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 by email to anne.dodington@bcgeu.ca or by fax at 604-215-1410.

Please include your full name, home email, contact telephone number(s) and a brief explanation of your interest in getting involved and your past work or Union experience, if any.

In solidarity

Anne Dodington

Staff Representative

Matt Damario

Component 12 1st Vice Chair and Local 1203 Chair



UWU/MoveUP