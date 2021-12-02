Click here to find info on COVID-19

Provincial Health Services Authority -BC Emergency Health Services – Logistics (Delesalle) - Steward Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 08, 2021

We are pleased to announce Gavin Gill and Sylvester Chiang have been acclaimed for the position of Shop Steward at BC Emergency Health Services –Logistics (Delesalle)
 
Please join us in welcoming Gavin and Sylvester in their role as worksite Shop Steward
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
 
In solidarity
 
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/ VP Component 4
 
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative

