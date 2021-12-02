We are pleased to announce Gavin Gill and Sylvester Chiang have been acclaimed for the position of Shop Steward at BC Emergency Health Services –Logistics (Delesalle)
Please join us in welcoming Gavin and Sylvester in their role as worksite Shop Steward
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
In solidarity
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/ VP Component 4
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative
