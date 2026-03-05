Vacant Steward Position at BC Centre for Disease Control - HSP
We are opening nominations for Shop Steward positions at Provincial Health Services Authority - BC Centre for Disease Control - Health Science Professionals (BCGEU Local 403) as per the D-10 Stewards Election policy.
Nominations are now open for 3 stewards and 2 alternates.
Please find attached a Steward Nomination Form (photocopy if necessary). Please post this notice and the Nomination Form onto your worksite Union bulletin board. Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same before returning the form to the Lower Mainland Area Office.
Please be advised that nominations are now open for 14 days
Nominations will open on Thursday, March 5, 2026,and close at Midnight on Thursday, March 19, 2026
Nomination Forms should be sent to:
Lower Mainland Area Office of the BCGEU
Suite #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
Fax: (250) 372-1782 | Phone: (604) 215-1499 | Toll free 1-888-238-0239
Email: [email protected]
If an election is necessary, information on voting will be made available at this workplace and sent to members by email.
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Ashley Shapiro for Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative
Download PDF of bulletin here
Download PDF of nomination form here
