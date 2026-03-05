Vacant Steward Position at BC Centre for Disease Control - HSP



We are opening nominations for Shop Steward positions at Provincial Health Services Authority - BC Centre for Disease Control - Health Science Professionals (BCGEU Local 403) as per the D-10 Stewards Election policy.



Nominations are now open for 3 stewards and 2 alternates.



Please find attached a Steward Nomination Form (photocopy if necessary). Please post this notice and the Nomination Form onto your worksite Union bulletin board. Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same before returning the form to the Lower Mainland Area Office.

Please be advised that nominations are now open for 14 days



Nominations will open on Thursday, March 5, 2026,and close at Midnight on Thursday, March 19, 2026

Nomination Forms should be sent to:



Lower Mainland Area Office of the BCGEU

Suite #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: (250) 372-1782 | Phone: (604) 215-1499 | Toll free 1-888-238-0239

Email: [email protected]



If an election is necessary, information on voting will be made available at this workplace and sent to members by email.



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Ashley Shapiro for Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP