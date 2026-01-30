Collective Agreement Now Available
A final signed copy of your collective agreement is now available online.
Click this link to access and download a copy of the agreement.
Stay Informed
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Selena Kongpreecha
Staff Representative – BCGEU Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
