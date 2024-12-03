Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on December 03, 2024

One more bargaining committee member position has been acclaimed and we now have three bargaining committee members as follows:

  • Jan Brewer – Armstrong and Vernon
  • Marcel Ouellet – Campbell River
  • Taylor Boutilier – Red Rock

Thank you to all three for putting their names forward to be on the bargaining committee!

Now that we have a bargaining committee, we will finalize and send out the bargaining survey and set meeting dates to prepare for upcoming negotiations.

We will keep you updated as we continue through this process.

In solidarity, 

Selena Kongpreecha
Staff Representative - Negotiations

