One more bargaining committee member position has been acclaimed and we now have three bargaining committee members as follows:

Jan Brewer – Armstrong and Vernon

Marcel Ouellet – Campbell River

Taylor Boutilier – Red Rock

Thank you to all three for putting their names forward to be on the bargaining committee!

Now that we have a bargaining committee, we will finalize and send out the bargaining survey and set meeting dates to prepare for upcoming negotiations.

We will keep you updated as we continue through this process.

Stay Informed

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Selena Kongpreecha

Staff Representative - Negotiations

