One more bargaining committee member position has been acclaimed and we now have three bargaining committee members as follows:
- Jan Brewer – Armstrong and Vernon
- Marcel Ouellet – Campbell River
- Taylor Boutilier – Red Rock
Thank you to all three for putting their names forward to be on the bargaining committee!
Now that we have a bargaining committee, we will finalize and send out the bargaining survey and set meeting dates to prepare for upcoming negotiations.
We will keep you updated as we continue through this process.
Stay Informed
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Selena Kongpreecha
Staff Representative - Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
